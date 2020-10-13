TODAY |

Charred devastation revealed a week on from destructive fire at Lake Ōhau

Source:  1 NEWS

Ruin and destruction remain at Lake Ōhau Village, more than a week after a destructive fire ripped through the community.

1 NEWS assessed the damage at the ravaged alpine village, where 48 homes and structures were destroyed. Source: 1 NEWS

Forty-eight homes and other structures were destroyed by the blaze.

Today was the first time media have been invited into the ravaged town on foot.

The damage is stark. The charred frames of two bunk beds are some of the remains at one property, reduced to ash and rubble.

Meanwhile, other homes appear relatively untouched and still standing.

Loose iron from destroyed properties remains one of the biggest concerns for the council, potentially causing damage and flying around in strong winds. 

There's still more to go before residents are allowed back, with work underway to set up services including power, water and wastewater once more. 

The council hasn't put a timeframe down but says they'll have a much clearer picture next week as to when residents can return home and start the rebuild.

Watch the video to see inside the remains of Lake Ōhau Village.

