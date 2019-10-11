Charles and Camilla to visit Waitangi, Kaikōura during New Zealand trip this month

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds as well as Kaikōura during their trip to New Zealand later this month.

The Department of Internal Affairs said in a release today that the details of their trip, from 17-23 November, have now been finalised.

The trip will include travel to the Bay of Islands, including the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Auckland, Christchurch and Kaikōura.

The pair will take part in public walks at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour on November 19, at Chirstchurch's Cathedral Square on November 22, and Charles will take part in a walk in Kaikōura on November 23.

Their visit to the Treaty Grounds will take place on November 20, and that will also be open to the public.

The Department of Internal Affairs said the exact timings of the events will be released soon.

This will be the pair's third joint visit to New Zealand, and their first in four years.