Charity lunch auction with Dr Ashley Bloomfield goes for over $13k

One lucky bidder and six friends have won lunch with Dr Ashley Bloomfield as part of an annual Cancer Society fundraiser on Trade Me, but at quite the price.

Last night the charity auction went for a whopping $13,550, with the bidder scoring a special dinner with the Director-General of Health at Bellamys by Logan Brown in Wellington.

The Cancer Society was forced to cancel its annual Daffodil Day Auckland street appeal this year for the first time because of the pandemic, which would have been today.

A charity auction for lunch with Dr Ashley Bloomfield went for over $13,000 on Trade Me

A Cancer Society spokesperson said they were “grateful" that Dr Bloomfield was supporting the charity on Daffodil Day, and Dr Bloomfield has said he’s always happy to support a good cause.

Charities across New Zealand, including the Cancer Society, have had to find new ways of fundraising with the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling many major fundraising events.

The charity is forecasting a 30 per cent loss in fundraising compared to last year.

