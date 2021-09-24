Charity helps lift spirits of Auckland youth in lockdown

From the moment New Zealand was plunged into lockdown, Auckland-based charity Mā Te Huruhuru sprung into action to support the city's youth.

Born out of founder Māhera Maihi's personal experience with poverty, the dedicated group's been helping with anything from food to arts and crafts.

Maihi reached out to those in need, asking what they could do to lift their spirits in lockdown.

"That consisted of kai, online whanaungatanga sessions, whakamoemiti sessions, digital devices, digital packs, they also wanted toiletries they wanted crafts like pois, arts and crafts.

"So with all of those ideas combined, I created a program called Piki the Kaha. Piki te Kaha is to lift the spirits of the young people and give them strength to get through this pandemic."

Three years since the charity first launched, kai packs are being sent out to vulnerable tamariki and their families.

There are also pamper packs, gardening packs, data packs, phones and laptops for those in need.

Mā Te Huruhuru has been helping look after young tamariki and their families since 2018. Source: 1 NEWS

It's all been set up with the help of two wonderful nannies, Kiki and Tits.

The pair have been improving cooking skills and spirits with online tutorials on preparing a delicious feast.

"Me and nanny Kiki, we did a virtual dinner with our taitamariki. I think it's the first we've ever seen, and we got about 30 people to cook a seafood boil and a boil up. We all had a kai together," said Tits.

They say it's important to keep young tamariki inspired, especially when times are tough.

Mā Te Huruhuru delivers packs of kai among other essentials for those in need. Source: 1 NEWS

"They're comical, they're engaging, they're interactive, and the young people absolutely love them," said Maihi.

"It's probably one of the things of the program I'm most proud about."