Charity that gives away free period products set to open Auckland storefront after donations surge

A two-week crowdfunding campaign which raised more than $21,000 will see a period advocacy charity get its own dedicated space in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Period Place, founded in 2017, has distributed more than 350,000 period products.

The charity is all about providing period products and educating people about periods.

It was also one of the organisations behind getting free period products in schools nationwide.

Thanks to its crowdfunding campaign, it will soon leave behind its small Onehunga storeroom for its own space.

Chief executive Danika Revell told Breakfast its new dedicated space for periods would have a retail area so people could buy or access period products.

They would also be able to educate people on periods there, and hold discussions and fundraisers.

The Period Place's team and distribution would be out the back, Revell said.

"It's going to bring The Period Place to life.

"We wanted to bring to Onehunga, to Aotearoa, a space not just for us, but a space where we could engage with the community at the same time."