Charity creates installation thanking community for helping keep children warm

As Winter officially arrives, on go the extra layers, but that’s not always an option for those doing it tough.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One Auckland couple’s been taking in donated blankets and giving them to young people in need.

Founded in 2015, their charity Give A Kid A Blanket has launched this year’s campaign by showcasing all the hands that have helped them along the way.

Artists Bernie Harfleet and Donna Sarten have created an installation of 750 photographs at the Corbyn's Estate Arts Centre, documenting the community effort that’s gone into their charity over the last six years.

“What they document isn’t the people that receive the blankets and things from us, we find that can often be very victimising,” Bernie told Seven Sharp.

READ MORE 1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

The former Good As Gold recipients are shining a light on those who have given so generously to help others through their charity.

“But what it does document is that community that surrounds it and has become that community of kindness that is Give A Kid A Blanket.”

He says the installation showcases the people within the community such as schools, police, nurses and social workers that are an integral part of the charity.

Since the charity was founded, they’ve gifted more than 60,000 blankets and over 40,000 other objects of warmth and care to children doing it the hardest.

This year, Give A Kid A Blanket has also launched a Give-A-Little page to help cover the running cost of the project.