Charities reliant on major fundraisers scrambling to find other sources of income

Charities reliant on major fundraisers are scrambling to find other sources of income.

Covid-19 has put a stop to 13 'Relay for Life' events throughout the country, including one in Nelson Tasman that was expected to raise $200,000 for the Nelson Tasman Cancer Society branch.

“We receive no government funding at all, no cancer society does nationwide, so it will be a big dent in our income,” Nelson Tasman Cancer Society Senior Manager Michelle Hunt explained.

Participants in ‘Team Janene’ have so far raised more than $11,000 in honour of their loved one, Janene Kumagai-Bang and were gutted by the news.

Sister Michelle Fitzgerald says that the event was part of their grieving and healing process, “so to find out it wouldn't be on was pretty upsetting”.

1 NEWS is aware of a number of charities that are taking a financial hit and are concerned about not being able to deliver on the services they offer.

Government agencies are preparing advice for charities, with an update expected next week.

While in Nelson, teams are coming up with ways to complete their fundraising efforts, even if that means doing laps on their own.

Gavin Ward told 1 NEWS he would be down at the local track at Saxton, “so I'll start at 6am and see if I can do the sixteen hours”.

Donated goods are also up for grabs in an online auction.

Ms Hunt says every day, 60 Kiwis will be told they've got cancer and “Covid 19's not gonna stop that”.

But right now she says, giving money isn't as important as taking extra care.

“People have got really low immunity in our community through cancer treatment, pre, post, while they're going through it. They're terrified. So if you're feeling a little bit sick, stay home."