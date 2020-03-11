TODAY |

Charitable son inspires parents and four siblings to volunteer with mobile laundry service

Source:  1 NEWS

Eddie Uini has been running the New Zealand operation of Orange Sky, a mobile laundry and shower service for the homeless in Auckland and Wellington, for almost two years now.

Orange Sky New Zealand provides free laundry services and hot showers to the homeless. Source: Seven Sharp

His tireless efforts have even inspired his whole family - mum, dad, and four siblings – to sign on as volunteers.

Eddie told Seven Sharp getting to to share the experience with his loved ones is surreal.

“The fact that I get to wake up every morning and do something that I love and am passionate about and find fulfilling, but then on top of that to do it with my family and the people that you love and our volunteers I think we’re really lucky,” he said.

Orange Sky’s is offering free showers and washing services in Beachlands. Source: Breakfast

They not only provide a shower service and a clothes wash, but a good old chat and maybe even a game of cards.

“Over the last year or so we’ve been able to provide 3000 showers and 30 tonnes of washing. But I think the biggest part … has always been sitting down and having those conversations,” says Eddie.

Orange Sky New Zealand is set to be an offshoot of a first-in-the-world Australian organisation with 27 laundry and shower vans and 1200 volunteers. Source: 1 NEWS

“That’s the favourite part of my day is just to be able to sit with our friends and just to have those conversations while we’re waiting for their washing to be done.”

Eddie’s sister Elsie says it has changed her perception of what homelessness means.

“Calling them homeless, to calling them friends it just completely changes how I view them when I walk past now,” says Elsie.

This week Hilary Barry gets stuck in with a mammoth load of laundry for those in need. Source: Seven Sharp

With vans in Auckland and Wellington, Eddie says their movement is just getting started.

“I know that there’s a massive need across all of New Zealand and we’re constantly getting emails about if we can come and support.

“I know that there’s a need in Christchurch, Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, so definitely keep an eye on this space we’ve definitely got some more vans on the way.” 

