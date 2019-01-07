Charges likely as police name 14-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ōpōtiki crash

Police today named a 14-year-old motorcyclist killed in an Ōpōtiki crash earlier this month.

Motorbike (file picture). Source: istock.com

He was Lance Freeman, aged 14, from Ōpōtiki.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Goring Street around 5:50pm on Friday May 14.

"The motorbike rider was critically injured and medical attention was provided, however they sadly died at the scene," police said in a statement at the time.