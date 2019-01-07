TODAY |

Charges likely as police name 14-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ōpōtiki crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Police today named a 14-year-old motorcyclist killed in an Ōpōtiki crash earlier this month.

Motorbike (file picture). Source: istock.com

He was Lance Freeman, aged 14, from Ōpōtiki.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Goring Street around 5:50pm on Friday May 14.

"The motorbike rider was critically injured and medical attention was provided, however they sadly died at the scene," police said in a statement at the time.

Police say investigations are ongoing into the cause of the crash, and it's likely charges will be laid in due course.

New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
2
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
3
NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
'Extreme measure' - Large jump in people withdrawing KiwiSaver funds to survive
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Four new Covid-19 cases at border, none in community

'Frightened the life out of me' — Thousands report light but shallow quake in Christchurch

The Warehouse to stop selling fireworks, citing animal welfare and environmental concerns

Five Countdown stores completely remove eggs produced by chickens in cages