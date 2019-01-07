Charges likely as police name 14-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ōpōtiki crash

Police today named a 14-year-old motorcyclist killed in an Ōpōtiki crash earlier this month.
He was Lance Freeman, aged 14, from Ōpōtiki.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Goring Street around 5:50pm on Friday May 14.
"The motorbike rider was critically injured and medical attention was provided, however they sadly died at the scene," police said in a statement at the time.
Police say investigations are ongoing into the cause of the crash, and it's likely charges will be laid in due course.