TODAY |

'Charges likely' after woman allegedly escapes from managed isolation facility in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman is likely to be charged after allegedly escaping from a managed isolation facility in Auckland, before trying to escape again this morning.

1 NEWS understands the person is in managed isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman was caught this morning at around 1am by on-site security as she tried to leave the Grand Millennium Hotel through a fire exit, said Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ).

Police say it was then discovered she had absconded the day before as well, leaving at around 1.07am and coming back at 3.09am.

She was seen on CCTV walking around the inner city in that two-hour window, Webb says.

"Normally all fire exits that are not able to be monitored by CCTV or that are not alarmed are monitored by security guards stationed near them," he said.

"Unfortunately a local decision was taken which meant that those guards were elsewhere on that evening."

The woman tested negative for Covid-19 this morning.

Webb says he's confident there are strong security measures in place but says the managed isolation hotels "are not prisons".

"This individual has wilfully absconded once, and then attempted to repeat this the following night when she was caught by security," he said.

"There are rules in place for every single returnee and we expect people to follow these during their 14-day stay in managed isolation. This is so they can return to the community safely, while ensuring the safety of all New Zealanders."

Webb says an investigation is underway and "police charges are likely" after the incident.

The woman had arrived from Dubai on Wednesday, testing negative for Covid-19 before her flight. Her next test is scheduled for tomorrow as part of the regular day 3 testing.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Charges likely' after woman allegedly escapes from managed isolation facility in Auckland
2
Collins says it's 'verging on corruption' for Govt to announce marae funding boost just days from election
3
Homicide police appeal for information after 'unprovoked attack' at Auckland park leaves 21-year-old dead
4
Family of missing Kiwi hopeful after suspected debris found from sunken livestock ship
5
Jacinda Ardern overrode Electoral Commission's advice on new election date
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Homicide police appeal for information after 'unprovoked attack' at Auckland park leaves 21-year-old dead

Third of sexual assaults on university students go unreported - study

Mother and child saved after being swept out to sea at rough West Auckland beach

Advance NZ worst offender of fake news on Facebook among parties - election study