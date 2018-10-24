Charges laid as police investigate alleged underage sex trafficking syndicate in Northland

1 NEWS can reveal Northland police are investigating an underage sex trafficking syndicate allegedly operating in the Far North.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is facing dozens of charges including dealing in people under 18 for sex, forced labour and unlawful sexual connection.

The charges relate to two complainants including a 15-year-old.

The police investigation started after allegations of a sexual nature involving a minor were made in February.

Three other Northland men have been arrested, and one Auckland man. They are aged between 36 and 66. These men face charges including contracts for sex with a person under 18.