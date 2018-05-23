TODAY |

Charges laid over building company's wall panel system that led to demolition of two Northland homes

The Commerce Commission has laid eight charges against building product company Global Fibre8 Limited and director Tangi Tuake over its K3T wall panel system - which led to two Northland homes being demolished.

Last year 1 NEWS uncovered complaints from several customers and independent reports claiming the product was not fit for purpose nor did it meet the New Zealand building code.

In its investigation 1 NEWS found the company was distributing and selling the K3T wall system to a number of countries, including the Cook Islands.

The case was before the Auckland District Court this morning.

The charges are under the Fair Trading Act and relate to claims made by Mr Tuake and the company about the wall panel system.

The Commerce Commission alleges at no time did Global Fibre8 have the New Zealand CodeMark certification despite the company’s  claims it did.

In May last year Mr Tuake told 1 NEWS that the panel system did meet the New Zealand building code.

TVNZ’s series of news stories broadcast in May 2018 make up part of the evidence against Mr Tuake and the company.

Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.
