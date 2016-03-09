Charges laid against another man over alleged sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School

Charges have been laid against another man over alleged sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School.

Dilworth School for boys in Auckland. Source: Supplied

Police say a 60-year-old man has been charged in relation to sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, indecency and indecent assault.

It comes after six men of retirement age were charged yesterday, also over historic sexual abuse allegations.

"The recent charges of allegations of historical sexual abuse are both appalling and deeply saddening," Dilworth's headmaster Dan Reddiex said yesterday.

"I want to be absolutely clear, the Dilworth school I know and lead today has zero tolerance for abuse of any kind."

As of yesterday, 17 alleged victims had been identified by police.

Today, police say they have "continued to receive dozens of calls following our initial appeal yesterday afternoon."

The charges for the first six men are as follows:

- A 72-year-old man has been charged in relation to doing an indecent act and three counts of indecent assault.

- A 73-year-old man faces numerous charges relating to sexual violation, indecent assault, sexual exploitation and supplying class A, B and C drugs.

- A 68-year-old man faces a charge of indecent assault and inducing an indecent act.

- A 69-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault.

- A 72-year-old man faces four charges relating to indecent assault.

- A 78-year-old man has been charged with three counts of indecent assault.

Police said yesterday the six men are expected to appear at Auckland District Court on October 5 and 6.

Anyone with further information that could assist police in regards to the school and this offending is encouraged to get in touch by calling 09 302 6624.