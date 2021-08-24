Charges laid after man's death in Auckland's Panmure

Police say a homicide investigation has been launched after a man died at a property following reports of an altercation in Auckland’s Panmure on Monday evening.

Police cordons at scene of person's death in Panmure, Auckland. Source: Breakfast

In a statement, Inspector Jason Homan said police were called to Tripoli Road about 7.30pm.

On arrival officers found a person in a critical condition with stab wounds.

“Unfortunately, they could not be revived and died at the scene,” Homan said.

In an update Tuesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Steven Anderson said CPR was immediately provided however the man died at the scene.

Another man has since been arrested and taken into custody.

“A 48-year-old man, who was known to the victim, has been charged with common assault and is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court this morning,” Anderson said.

“Police inquiries are ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges being laid.”

The scene was cordoned off overnight as an examination of the scene was underway.

Police will remain present at the scene Tuesday carrying out further inquiries.

A post mortem will take place Tuesday.



