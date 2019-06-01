Charges laid after allegations thousands of litres of raw sewage discharged near stream from Auckland golf resort

Three people are facing charges over allegations that thousands of litres of raw sewage was discharged from a popular Auckland golf resort.
Hidden camera footage supplied to 1 NEWS earlier this year showed a person at Formosa Golf Resort in Beachlands, in the act of pumping wastewater out of tanks on site, down a bank towards a waterway, which flows out at a nearby beach.
The camera captured the act more than once.
Auckland Council has filed a total of 17 over the saga, which is believed to have been ongoing for years.
Documents obtained from the Council in July showed the resort’s wastewater issues dated back to 2013.
In a statement the Council’s Regulatory Compliance manager, Steve Pearce, says those facing charges will appear in court in January.
"These cases are prosecuted under the RMA and can carry a maximum penalty on conviction of 2-year’s imprisonment for an individual or a $300,000 fine, or a $600,000 fine for a company," he said.
"We take a graduated approach to enforcement, however where there are serious effects from non-compliance and the council's requests are ignored we will take offenders to court".