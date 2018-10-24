Charges laid after accusations bank cards skimmed at Wilson Parking machines at Auckland and Hamilton hospitals

A 37-year-old South Auckland man has been charged over alleged incidents of card skimming at machines serving carparks at Auckland and Waikato hospitals.

Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland City Police detective senior sergeant Nikki Latimer said today, following an investigation by the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, the man had been arrested and was charged with accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes.

"Police are committed to investigating fraudulent activity, which sees everyday New Zealanders fall victims to scammers, and holding these offenders to account," she said.

There were reports of incidents in May and June, where victims discovered money was being unknowingly taken out of their bank accounts.

In each incident, it came after using the Wilson parking machines at either Auckland or Waikato hospitals.

Ms Latimer said today the man was also facing other charges relating to further alleged fraud offences, some of which date back to 2018, including multiple charges relating to using a forged document and engaging in money laundering transactions.