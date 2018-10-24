TODAY |

Charges follow arrest of 20-year-old man after robbery of Lower Hutt dairy

A 20-year-old man has been charged following the aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary of a Lower Hutt dairy in Wellington last month.

The Galway Dairy was targeted twice on Friday May 3 and Tuesday May 28, police say.

Lower Hutt Police Detective Sergeant Jo Wigman says the man was arrested following a series of search warrants in the Hutt Valley.

"We are pleased with the results so far and are committed to holding offenders to account for their actions," says Detective Sergeant Wigman.

The police investigation continues.

