 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Charges against Rotorua gang over armed confrontation with the Mongrel Mob reduced

share

Source:

NZN

The list of charges against eight Rotorua Mangu Kaha gang members on trial over an armed confrontation with the Mongrel Mob has shrunk form 32 to 20.

Source: istock.com

George Robert Jolley, Cramer Tana McMeeking, Chadwick Tamahou Matapuku, Daniel Tere McMeeking, Waimarama Horomai Te Kani, Robert Julian Dashwood, Christopher John Jolley and Major Wetini are on trial in the High Court at Rotorua.

Today, three weeks into proceedings, Justice Sarah Katz discharged all defendants on a charge of being a party to two shotgun firings in Rotorua's Western Heights suburb on December 11, 2015.

George Jolley now faces two lesser alternatives to his original attempted murder charge.

The Crown also reduced a charge against Dashwood of discharging a gun with the intention of causing grievous body harm to one of recklessly firing a firearm.

The remaining charges, faced either separately or collectively, include possessing offensive weapons, wilful damage, being unlawfully in a building and participating in an organised criminal group.

Closing the crown case, prosecutor Andy Hill said there were clear indications all defendants were part of an organised criminal group who, armed with weapons including clubs and a shot gun, set out on a planned attack.

He described two secret witnesses as people with no axe to grind, saying they were honest and reliable.

With the exception of "the tattooed man" - Dashwood - they had known all the defendants and could easily identify them.

Mr Hill said there was no doubt Jolley was the first shooter and intended to kill someone.

"They meant business, they wanted them (the Mongrel Mob) out of their territory, they really wanted to assert their dominance in a very serious way," he told the jury.

"This was a very brazen attack in a residential area on a sunny afternoon, they showed complete disregard for law and order, one must wonder how they thought they could get away with it."

The defendants have chosen not to call evidence.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:29
1
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:47
2
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

01:12
3
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

00:51
4
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

00:47
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Social media video captures stars showing love to their adoring fans last night, with Taumalolo even throwing his boots to crowd.

01:12
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

She was responding to a series of Tweets made by former Labour staffer Phil Quin.


They PM says the government is currently working though problems in National's new PPL Bill.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern & Govt lock horns with Nats as Parliament resumes

After a week’s recess hostilities resume in the Beehive.


01:37
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date, and that the Queen's corgis have given Meghan their seal of approval.


02:01
The video has had nearly 2 million views online already.

Marketing expert praises police's viral recruitment video as total cost revealed

The hugely-popular video, which has been viewed millions of times, cost nearly a third of police's recruitment budget.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 