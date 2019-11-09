Charge filed against Auckland construction site where 10 Chinese nationals were found

Immigration New Zealand is filing a charge against an employer's alleged use of unlawful migrant labour at an Auckland construction site.

Construction site. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Deputy head of immigration Stephen Vaughan said the charge follows a visit to the construction site in March.

The visit found 10 male Chinese nationals working unlawfully in New Zealand in breach of their visa conditions, Vaughan said.

He wouldn’t name the employer in case of suppression orders.

“The charge relates to the employer allowing a person to work when they were not entitled to do so,” he said.

If convicted under the Immigration Act, the employer could be fined up to $10,000.

Immigration NZ general manager Geoff Scott told 1 NEWS in March the 10 men were arrested and faced deportation.