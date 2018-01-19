Chaos for Wellington commuters during peak hour as some train services suspended

Metlink Wellington has advised there will be delays after a train has broken down at Linden this morning during peak hour traffic.

Metlink Wellington tweeted a power connector came off a train this morning at Linden station, which has caused a breakdown.

According to Metlink, services are suspended between stops at Wellington station and Ngaio station.

Services are also suspended on the Kapiti line.

A commuter on Twitter said they have been told to take the train to a nearby stop and then another to central town.

However, Metlink said not to make alternative travel arrangements.

Metlink is advising there are limited buses running between the closed stops.

Metlink said to "delay travel if you can" and apologises for the disruption.

Some Wellington train services have been suspended following damage to a power connector. Source: Twitter / @Mister_JJ

One commuter tweeted the situation is "going no where fast".