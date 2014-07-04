'Chaos' in Bali as 300 passengers stranded after Air NZ plane grounded due to engineering fault

Hundreds of passengers are stranded in Bali currently due to an engineering fault which has grounded their Air New Zealand flight.

An Air New Zealand plane.

A disgruntled customer tweeted the company about Flight NZ246's delay after it was due to leave Denpasar yesterday, saying his wife had been stranded for more than 24 hours.

"[It's] chaos on ground for the 300+ passengers," he wrote.

The NZ Herald reports passengers were told there would be a 48-hour wait.

Air NZ replied to the angry tweet yesterday, stating they had a ground team working on the issue "as we speak".