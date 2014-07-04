'Chaos' in Bali as 300 passengers stranded after Air NZ plane grounded due to engineering fault

Source:
Hundreds of passengers are stranded in Bali currently due to an engineering fault which has grounded their Air New Zealand flight.
An Air New Zealand plane.
A disgruntled customer tweeted the company about Flight NZ246's delay after it was due to leave Denpasar yesterday, saying his wife had been stranded for more than 24 hours.
"[It's] chaos on ground for the 300+ passengers," he wrote.
The NZ Herald reports passengers were told there would be a 48-hour wait.
Air NZ replied to the angry tweet yesterday, stating they had a ground team working on the issue "as we speak".
1 NEWS has contact Air New Zealand for comment.
