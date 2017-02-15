Changing winds forecasted for Hawke's Bay could reignite wildfire

Changing winds forecasted for Hawke's Bay today mean residents close to a large fire must remain vigilant.

Fire crews remain in Waimarama where a family's dream home was completely gutted yesterday in what has been described as Hawke's Bay's worst fire in decades.

The Waimarama community face a massive clean up today since 37 evacuated residents have been able to return to their properties to assess any damage caused by the blaze.

The blaze threatened several homes, with flames coming as close to singeing an outdoor deck on a property.

The fire is now under control, which has been burning since Monday, ravaging more than 165 hectares of grassland and pine plantation.

Fire crews have spent the night monitoring conditions and will continue to look for hot spots.

Residents are reminded that they need to stay "very vigilant" as flare ups are still a possibility.