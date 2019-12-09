TODAY |

Changing river flows near Rangitata township prompt immediate evacuation order

Changing river flows have prompted an immediate evacuation notice for residents near Rangitata township in Canterbury.

Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee was there as a small bridge over the Rangitata River was opened. Source: Seven Sharp

The Timaru District Council says anyone who has returned to their farms in the marked area in the graphic below should leave now, or they may be cut off.

Residents in these areas have been told to evacuate. Source: 1 NEWS

Power is likely to be interrupted at times to allow for works.

The order applies to those who may have been given the all-clear yesterday, and those in immediate danger are asked to call 111.

Forty new properties have been evacuated, in addition to the 75 already cleared. 

The Timaru District Council is working on creating a driveable surface at Rangitata. Source: Timaru District Council

Earlier today residents near the Rangitata South Branch were told to leave their homes. 

