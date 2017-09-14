 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'Changing lives and shaping futures' – the early childhood programme for tots behind bars

share

Carolyn Robinson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Auckland's women's prison is rolling out the programme for babies who are living with their mum in jail.

Auckland's women's prison is rolling out the programme for babies who are living with their mum in jail.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Carolyn Robinson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.


01:48
New Zealand First has slid to six per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

In today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First had just six per cent approval.

01:41
The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Bruton poll shows Labour and the Greens could govern together.

Jacinda Ardern 'not willing to accept poll numbers' despite four point lead over National

1 NEWS' latest Colmar Brunton poll shows Labour jumping one point from last week's poll to 44 per cent.


01:36

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour keeps four point lead, could govern with Greens

National also climbed one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 