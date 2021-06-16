TODAY |

Changing crime landscape partly responsible for less burglaries around NZ, reformed thief says

Source:  1 NEWS

A reformed thief says the changing landscape is behind a drop in the number of burglaries according to newly released statistics.

There was a significant fall in the number of burglaries, down to just under a 250,000. Source: 1 NEWS

A Ministry of Justice report found there were nearly 250,000 burglaries last year, down 12 per cent in the last three years.

Former thief Adrian Pritchard told 1 NEWS burglaries aren’t worth the risk for modern criminals.

“Back in our day TVs and laptops were worth a bit, today they’re worth nothing,” he said.

Pritchard believes a lot of crime has moved into a other areas, including dealing P and money laundering.

He spent over 10 years in prison for burglaries and house robberies before turning his life around, and recently gave Seven Sharp some tips on how to keep your home safe.

“I used to do a lot of smash and grabs, and a locked door didn’t determine if I should stay there or if I should go.”

However, not all locks are created equal.

“I’m a very strong believer in deadlocks and cameras.

“Once you’ve got a deadlock in your house then burglars can’t take a TV out your door if it’s deadlocked, and my advice for people who own deadlocks is hide the key away,” Pritchard said.

In terms of a hiding place for keys, he joked with Hilary Barry not to leave it under a flowerpot, mat or other obvious place.

Māori, disabled, sexually diverse more likely to be victims of crime, new data shows

The Ministry of Justice report also found that just two per cent of New Zealand adults experienced a third of all crime.

Only a quarter of all crime was reported to police, the report suggested, with theft of motor vehicles having the highest likelihood (91 per cent) of being reported, while reporting of sexual offences sat at just eight per cent.

Reasons for not reporting interpersonal violence, sexual assault and physical offence incidents were shame, embarrassment and further humiliation, or fear of retaliation or that it would make it worse.

Three quarters of sexual assault victims did not think the incident was a crime.

