Changes urged for Family Court law after independent panel reviews the system

Family Court law must be urgently changed, that’s the finding of a review on 2014 justice system reforms made under the previous Government released today.

But the independent panel says reducing delays and restoring confidence in the system will also require a new service.

The Panel considers that the Family Court and related services should work in a joined-up way that is accessible and responsive to families’ different needs.

“We are recommending development of a joined-up Family Justice Service, Te Korowai Tureā-Whānau, made up of the Ministry of Justice, Family Court, Parenting Through Separation (PTS) & Family Dispute Resolution (FDR) providers, lawyers, iwi and kaupapa Māori organisations, social services and community agencies,” says Rosslyn Noonan, chairperson of the Independent Panel.

“The Korowai provides a variety of ways for people to access the right family justice service at the right time for them.

“Each component is independent. What is different is that they come together on a regular basis nationally and locally to share knowledge, experience and professional development and interact with each other to better serve children, parents and whanau,” she says.

The Panel’s report makes a raft of recommendations which focus on motivating people to engage with effective services like FDR and aim to reserve the Family Court for the cases that need it most.

These recommendations include, among many others, introducing targeted counselling to separating couples, offering fully funded FDR to all parents and caregivers, and ensuring access to legal representation for all Care of Children proceedings