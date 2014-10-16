Changes to make fuel market more competitive recommended by Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has recommended changes to New Zealand's fuel market to increase competition and benefit consumers.

File image of a man pumping petrol.

The competition watchdog has completed its year-long market study of fuel retailers, carried out at the request of the government because of concerns motorists are being fleeced at the pumps.

The Commission believes the core problem is that an active wholesale market for fuel does not exist in New Zealand.

It has made a series of interdependent recommendations to improve competition, mainly targeted at creating an effective wholesale market.

The Commission has recommended introducing a Terminal Gate Pricing regime - based on the system used in Australia.

That would require all importers to offer a spot price at which they sell fuel to wholesale customers at storage terminals.

The second recommendation is to regulate wholesale supply contracts to allow better contractual freedom for resellers to compare offers and switch suppliers.

The Commission also made several recommendations to help consumers make better purchasing decisions.

These include regulations to require retailers to display premium fuel prices on price boards and fuel cap stickers to help consumers understand what grade of fuel their vehicle requires.