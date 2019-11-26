Changes to freedom camping rules could mean bad news for Kaikōura surfers

Tensions are mounting in Kaikōura ahead of a vote on freedom camping.

Surfers there have enjoyed a time-honoured tradition which allows them to freedom camp at a break they call the Meatworks.

However, now that luxury is on the line and surfers aren't happy.

"I can understand why the council wants to do something about it. However complete banning of camping I think is short sighted," Alan Te Moananui of the Kaikōura Board Riders told Seven Sharp.

The problem began after the Kaikoura earthquake in November 2016, which caused a road blockage meaning more people were camping at the still accessible Meatworks spot.

Now, the local council wants to ban freedom camping there from December 18 onwards.

"It just comes down to a few bad eggs ruining it for the rest of us Kiwis who just want to camp and be amongst nature. Which should be our birth right," Mr Te Moananui says.