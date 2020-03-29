Changes could be ahead around what's considered an essential business

There's still confusion about just what is considered an essential service on the nation’s fourth day in lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Friday, the Government announced butcheries and bakeries had to close and it also discouraged home deliveries for some businesses, but now it seems there could be changes ahead.

Auckland coffee roaster Stuart Cross was delivering coffee at the start of the lockdown, but changed his mind on Friday following the Government's advice about essential services.

He says not all customers were supportive of the decision, but he thought it was the right thing to do.

“There’s disappointment because obviously they want their coffee and don't see why I can't (deliver it) but it comes back to health and safety," he said.

“This is I think a lot bigger than any of us really know and I'd rather have short term pain, long term gain and get back to work.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said keeping businesses such as butchers and bakeries open would “open up a huge chain of transmission”.

“I’m asking those businesses to do right by their communities, and to close,” she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment also told 1 NEWS on Friday it isn't ok for businesses who supply goods available at the supermarket to do home deliveries.

It also clarified the rules about fresh baked bread.

“Beer can be bought at supermarkets and liquor stores. Delivery of prepared meals that are pre-cooked are the same as takeaways and are not covered,” an MBIE spokesperson said.

That ruling didn’t stop some though, Wellington baker Max Fuhrer has scaled up his delivery service.

His bakery previously only delivered cakes, now he’s delivering fresh baked bread, flour, eggs and milk.

Mr Fuhrer says he’s certain he’s able to keep operating and that he’s filling a gap in the market.

“The rules about bread, I disagree with that because bread is like potatoes rice and pasta, it’s at the bottom of food pyramid and it’s what people eat the most of.

“People just shout out their window that they appreciate it so much and that we're lifesavers.”

He said the rules are “open to interpretation”.

“I can do it, that’s how I understand it and I think if I’m convinced of that I shouldn’t not do it.”

The Prime Minister signalled today there could be changes ahead for what’s allowed when it comes to online deliveries.

“We've always said our goal was to keep as many New Zealanders out of contact with one another as possible including in workplaces so that's been the focus for why we haven't been liberal with online purchasing,” she said.

“But we've also said that we'll keep a constant assessment and I'll look to contact MBIE officials tomorrow.”

She also suggested changes will be made to ensure Kiwis can access halal meat, after a 1 NEWS story on Saturday.

“We have had a team looking at ways that we can ensure ongoing access to halal while still maintaining our goal of having as few people who are in contact with one another in the workforce," she said.

“There has been questions about whether or not there's a way to maintain halal certification while still making it available in a supermarket environment."

"I certainly do not have the expertise to make that judgement but there are options that are being looked at as we speak.”

Meanwhile, NZ Post’s chief operating officer Mark Stewart is pleading with Kiwis to stick to the essentials, like fresh food boxes, when it comes to online ordering of goods.

It comes after reports of Kiwis killing time with retail therapy during the lockdown.

“It’s not NZ Post's role to determine what’s essential and non-essential, nor is it practical for us to do so,” he said

“We don't want to or are able to open up packages and determine what’s inside. That would slow down delivery of essential items.”

He’s also asking Kiwis to keep their distance from couriers and posties, after reports from anxious staff.

“We really appreciate the intent but things like pats on the back, they’re not appropriate at the moment so we’re asking New Zealanders to give posties and couriers distance so we can continue to deliver essential goods.”

When it comes to non-essential items being delivered during lockdown, Mr Cross said it’s best to play it safe, even if it means a hit to the bottom line.

“If businesses keep doing it it's just going to elongate the lockdown period and that's not going to do any small business any good at all," he said.