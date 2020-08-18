TODAY |

Change made to Auckland travel restrictions aimed at helping businesses

The Ministry of Health says changes made to Auckland travel restrictions have been implemented to help businesses and service providers.

The Ministry released details of the change along with the daily 1pm Covid-19 case update today.

"From 11.59pm on August 22 (last night), there have been two major changes to Auckland travel restrictions to make movement across the boundary more workable for businesses and service providers," it reads.

"People can now transit through Auckland without stopping in order to travel for work. They must show evidence of the purpose of their travel and their departure point and destination, but an exemption is no longer required.

"Existing class exemptions have also been added into the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order to make them more visible and clearer for people."

Click here for the most up-to-date list of travel exemption categories and evidence requirements.

The Ministry of Health says as of today it has received more than 10,300 applications for exemptions – more than 1,500 applications have been approved and around 400 have been declined. 

Covid-19 update: One new infection in the Auckland community

People who need to travel into Auckland for hospital appointments do not need an exemption – in order to move through the regional border they will just need to produce identification and an appointment letter or similar evidence.

