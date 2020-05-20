TODAY |

'Change can be positive'- Career guru shares sage advice for coping after redundancies

Up and down the country, dozens of people a day are losing their lifeblood and losing their jobs as the Covid-19 pandemic takes a massive toll.

Laurel McClay has some words of wisdom as the fallout from Covid-19 shakes up the economy.

At Fletcher Building, 1000 jobs have been cut due to the post-lockdown slowdown. On a smaller scale, a Warehouse branch may close with jobs affected.

Increasing unemployment means those needing the jobseeker benefit are now more likely to be middle class.

But if it does happen, can you turn a crisis into an opportunity? Can being made redundant turn out to be a positive?

Careers guru Laurel McLay says it's important to take some time to reflect if the worst happens.

"The funny thing is 70 to 80 per cent of us are disengaged at work anyway. We don't love it. We tolerate it," she told Seven Sharp.

"Keep in mind that change can bring new options, a change can be a really positive thing."

Ms McLay shared some tips on how to help yourself if you find yourself made redundant.

