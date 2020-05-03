What the change to Alert Level 3 means for Aucklanders

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced this evening New Zealand will move out of Alert Level One, with Auckland going up two levels and the rest of the country shifting to Alert Level Two following the news of three new community cases this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The three cases - a mother, father and daughter in South Auckland - were announced today, prompting Cabinet to move Auckland to Alert Level 3 from 11:59pm tonight until at least Wednesday evening. The rest of New Zealand will move to Level 2 during that time.

What does that mean for Auckland?

Under Level 3, businesses are able to open, but should not physically interact with customers.

Essential services, including healthcare, justice services and businesses providing necessities such as petrol stations and supermarkets are able to open. Bars and restaurants should close but takeaways are allowed.

Schools in Auckland should close, except for children of essential workers. Students are encouraged to learn from home if possible.

Poeple should maintain physical distancing of two metres outside of home, including on public transport. It is also highly recommended that you wear a mask if you are out and about.

Public transport can continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements, including physical distancing and wearing a mask.

Public venues should close, including libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds and markets.