What are the chances that Covid could cancel NZ's Christmas? Nanogirl weighs in

Professor Michelle Dickinson says she can't guarantee Christmas won't be cancelled due to another Covid-19 outbreak, but there are ways to mitigate that.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Seven Sharp, the nanotechnologist and science educator also known as Nanogirl broke down the latest Covid-19 community outbreak.

At the moment, only one community case has been confirmed without a clear link to the border - and it's been genomically linked to the case of a NZDF worker who also tested positive, who does work at a managed isolation facility.

All three of the latest case's close contacts have tested negative so far.

"I think it's really too early to say whether we've dodged a bullet," Dickinson says.

"What we have been able to do is to use science to really get us to conclusions much more quickly."

According to the latest Johns Hopkins information, there have been 52.7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. More than 1.29 million people have died.

Rather than being unlucky, Dickinson says cases like these are the reality of being "part of a world that is filled with Covid".

She says it's an important reminder to be vigilant, keeping up with physical distancing and washing your hands.

As summer approaches, she says people should be aware of mask use and carry them with them, but they don't necessarily need to wear them at all times - particularly when outside on a hot summer's day, it may not be necessary.

"The risk of lockdown is here. We have a Covid-filled world. I can't say we're not going to cancel Christmas," she says.

But if people stay alert, including washing their hands, maintaining physical distancing, scanning the COVID Tracer app QR codes and getting tested if they develop any symptoms, Dickinson says it's more likely it'll be a semi-normal holiday for New Zealand.