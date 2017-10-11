Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Most of the country could be spending the afternoon indoors with the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms is forecast.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService predicts a warm humid flow will cover New Zealand today, with morning bands of heavy rain in the northeast of the North Island and western South Island.

With this comes a low risk of associated thunderstorms around the Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Fiordland.

Later in the day, more scattered showers are expected with thunderstorms in the central and southern North Island, and inland South Island.

But today's storms are just a hint of what's to come at the end of the week.

A severe weather outlook has been issued by MetService for much of the country heading into Thursday.

Rainfall could reach warning amounts around Northland and Auckland tomorrow.

There's high chance of it reaching warning amounts by late tomorrow in the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and western ranges of Gisborne.

On Friday southern Taranaki, Taihape to Wellington, including coastal Marlborough are expected to get heavy downpours.

Severe gales are likely for the northern half of the North Island tomorrow and Friday.

MetService are advising people to keep up to date with severe weather information as the week continues.