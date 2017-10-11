 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Most of the country could be spending the afternoon indoors with the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms is forecast.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService predicts a warm humid flow will cover New Zealand today, with morning bands of heavy rain in the northeast of the North Island and western South Island.

With this comes a low risk of associated thunderstorms around the Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Fiordland.

Later in the day, more scattered showers are expected with thunderstorms in the central and southern North Island, and inland South Island.

But today's storms are just a hint of what's to come at the end of the week.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

A severe weather outlook has been issued by MetService for much of the country heading into Thursday.

Rainfall could reach warning amounts around Northland and Auckland tomorrow.

There's high chance of it reaching warning amounts by late tomorrow in the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and western ranges of Gisborne. 

On Friday southern Taranaki, Taihape to Wellington, including coastal Marlborough are expected to get heavy downpours. 

Severe gales are likely for the northern half of the North Island tomorrow and Friday. 

MetService are advising people to keep up to date with severe weather information as the week continues.

For the latest weather forecast in your area click here.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:08
1
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

00:16
2
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

3
Matthew McRae.

Dangerous Wairarapa man wanted by police

4
Map showing Cable Bay, where one person has drowned this afternoon.

Man dies in drowning incident at Northland's Cable Bay

5
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 08: Eva Longoria attends the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Hosted By Issa Rae at Villa Casa Casuarina on December 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire)

'So grateful to my beautiful family' - Eva Longoria pregnant with first child

00:23
As fighting in the carpark of Massey Pool Park escalated, police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Graphic video shows young man's head stomped on during brawl in South Auckland public pool carpark

Three people can be seen kicking a young man on the ground outside Massey Pool Park in Papakura.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Much of the North Island could be hit with thunderstorms this afternoon.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller says she's received vile messages from people saying she "deserved it" or was "asking for it".

02:08
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

What would New Zealand do if conflict with North Korea breaks out?

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 