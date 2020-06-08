Chance for Kiwis to share ideas on how to rebuild New Zealand post Covid-19

New Zealanders, businesses and iwi are being urged to share their vision for the future of New Zealand post-Covid-19 as part of a week-long series.

When delivering the Budget in May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there was an opportunity to build back better.

Now, industry leaders are gathering to hear the ideas from New Zealanders on how to rebuild all sectors for the long term.

Starting from 10.30am today, Visionweek is kicking off an opportunity for people to share their vision for what the wellbeing of New Zealanders should look like in the years to come.

Infrastructure NZ chief executive Paul Blair told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning today was about discussing why we need a vision.

Then throughout the week it would be about connecting New Zealand through looking at transport, digital and tourism sectors, as well as looking at the idea of a sustainable New Zealand, particularly in agriculture, and quality living - including health and housing.

Then, they'd discuss what next - Mr Blair said it was about "promoting those great ideas but then moving rapidly into action".

"This is about us getting together and providing a platform for all New Zealanders to come and participate on what their vision for the future of New Zealand is.

"It's an idea of 'let's not waste this crisis, let's reset and genuinely transform this country'."

People can submit an idea or video about their idea virtually, using the #visionweeknz on Twitter, Youtube or LinkedIn. Ideas will be shared and discussed on shows throughout the week.

Industry leaders, including Peter Beck, Frances Valintine, Tamati Kruger, Sir Peter Gluckman, Kate Boylan, Shamubeel Equab, Dr Rod Carr, Rachel Taulelei, Sir Stephen Tindall, Nicole Rosie and Rod Drury will be some of those speaking throughout the week.