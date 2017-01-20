Chance of another big quake post-Kaikoura halves

Source:
The chance of another major tremor like the magnitude 7.8 Kaikoura earthquake has fallen significantly, according to the latest forecast.
Seismologists at GeoNet say there's now a 12 per cent chance of a quake over magnitude seven in the coming year, down from 25 per cent probability a month ago.
There have been close to 12,000 aftershocks since the November 14 quake, but GeoNet says the number and strength of the shakes should reduce over the next year.
