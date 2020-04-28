Challenges ahead for Pacific community in New Zealand, Pacific doctor warns

A Pacific doctor is praising the response from the Pacific communities in New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic, but says they are still facing big challenges.

Pacific communities were warned to be vigilant as they are among some of the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Dr Kiki Maoate, chair of the Pasifika Medical Association, praised the "fantastic response" from the community so far though.

"We really thought that the second wave would hit our families with the large numbers within families but they've responded very well, we're at the five per cent mark, and we haven't seen that second wave," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"They've listened, they've isolated, they've stayed within their bubbles and it's been a real pleasure to see them respond to that.

"The community actually understand the seriousness of what is actually happening."

However, Dr Maoate said the biggest challenges now moving to Alert Level 3 were employment and socio economic state.

The Government is supporting the group with over 11,300 packages of support delivered to families made up of 52,500 Pacific individuals.

Dr Maoate said 65 per cent of those packages were for people who no longer have jobs and up to 80 per cent "just can't meet the needs of the day".