 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Challenge yourself' - woman who's worked from dole to shift supervisor tells young jobless

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman who has worked her way from the dole to a shift supervisor is urging other unemployed people to "challenge themselves" as the Government launches a plan to get some of the more than 90,000 young jobless into work.

The new scheme will see 5280 at-risk young people in Hawke's Bay, East Coast, Northland and Eastern Bay of Plenty targeted for support.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay, Northland, East Coast and the Eastern Bay of Plenty are all being targeted for a $42 million youth employment scheme aimed at 5,280 at-risk young people. 

Those regions have high unemployment and primary sectors hungry for workers.

Renee Makea is now a shift supervisor for the company Mr Apple and says getting a job is hard and quite daunting, especially knowing you are not the only one looking for a job.

But she has a piece of advice for those seeking success in gaining employment.

"Challenge yourself. You'll never move or grow as a person if you just do the same thing. So yeah, you do get the rewards when you put yourselves out there," she told 1 NEWS.

Prime Minister Bill English says the Government is "working with the kids who are most likely to get stuck in long-term welfare".

But opposition parties say the new scheme is too little, too late.

Related

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

Winter storm: Cold front leads to flight cancellations and Desert Road closure with more snow forecast

00:35
2
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

00:30
3
The Queensland captain made sure the Maroons' great had one last special Origin moment.

Emotional Cameron Smith calls up injured Maroons legend Johnathan Thurston to help him hoist Origin Shield after series win

00:23
4
The Maroons hero became just the fifth Queenslander to score three tries in a single Origin game - but he really did earn it.

As it happened: Holmes snags hat-trick, Maroons dominate Blues to win State of Origin for another year

5

Live stream: Breakfast

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ