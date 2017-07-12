'Challenge yourself' - woman who's worked from dole to shift supervisor tells young jobless

A woman who has worked her way from the dole to a shift supervisor is urging other unemployed people to "challenge themselves" as the Government launches a plan to get some of the more than 90,000 young jobless into work.

Hawke's Bay, Northland, East Coast and the Eastern Bay of Plenty are all being targeted for a $42 million youth employment scheme aimed at 5,280 at-risk young people.

Those regions have high unemployment and primary sectors hungry for workers.

Renee Makea is now a shift supervisor for the company Mr Apple and says getting a job is hard and quite daunting, especially knowing you are not the only one looking for a job.

But she has a piece of advice for those seeking success in gaining employment.

"Challenge yourself. You'll never move or grow as a person if you just do the same thing. So yeah, you do get the rewards when you put yourselves out there," she told 1 NEWS.

Prime Minister Bill English says the Government is "working with the kids who are most likely to get stuck in long-term welfare".