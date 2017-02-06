 

A challenge to years of tradition - new calls for official Waitangi events to be shifted

Emily Cooper

1 NEWS Reporter

'Why shouldn't the Prime Minister take the official ceremony around the country?' says Act MP David Seymour.
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Waikato River swimmer dies after dam gates open

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Where did she go? Lady Gaga signs off lit-up Super Bowl half-time showstopper with epic jump off-stage

Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper (81) makes a touchdown reception against New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As it happened: Patriots pull off epic comeback to win Super Bowl

Missing woman Shelley Crooks

West Coast tramper's 'remarkable story of survival'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Governor General praises settlement process in Waitangi Day address

Dame Patsy Reddy said her time as a Crown Treaty settlement negotiator showed her how perceptions of the Treaty are changing.

The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

Learning te reo Maori inspired Jenny May Clarkson to take an interest in Waitangi Day

The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

The prime minister, speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.

'If you wait long enough you'll get your turn' – English jokes about long road to becoming PM with Waitangi Day audience

Speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae he also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.


Bill English attends Auckland marae for Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

The day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document.


 
