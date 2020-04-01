Chairs, board members named for new national health authorities

The Government has announced its appointments to the upcoming Health New Zealand and Māori Health Authority entities.

Health staff (file photo). Source: istock.com

Rob Campbell has been appointed as the chair of Health New Zealand. He has more than 30 years’ experience on various boards and has governance experience in unions, public and private sector.

He is also the chairperson of SkyCity, Tourism Holdings, and Summerset Holdings.

Sharon Shea, the current chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB, has been appointed as co-chair of the Māori Health Authority. She will also become a board member of Health New Zealand.

Shea has extensive experience across the health, disability, and community sectors, and was formerly a member of both Northland and Auckland DHBs.

Tipa Mahuta, the current deputy chair of the Counties Manukau District Health Board, has been appointed co-chair of the Māori Health Authority.

Mahuta has a background in facilitation, research, policy and community development, and extensive iwi governance experience. She is the sister of Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“This Government is building a truly national health system to provide consistent, high-quality health services right across the country,” Health Minister Andrew Little said.

“This is another step towards fixing the health system so it works for everyone.”

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said the Māori Health Authority would be a “gamechanger” for tangata whenua.

“It will grow kaupapa Māori services and give Māori a strong voice in a new system focused on improving the disproportionate health outcomes that have long affected our whanau,” he said.

“Tā Mason Durie’s steering group worked tirelessly to support this appointment process.

“Tā Mason in particular has ensured we have secured the best possible candidates and combination of skills and experience for what is needed in our future health system.”

Health New Zealand, a single national agency, will replace the country’s 20 DHBs as the Government promises a better and more equal standard of care.

An additional Māori health entity will sit alongside Health NZ. It aims to improve the health policies and funding available for Māori who statistically suffer from worse health.

Former National Party MP Amy Adams was also named as one of the eight Health NZ board members.

