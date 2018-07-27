Chair of NZ’s largest company Fonterra stepping down after health scare

Inside Parliament, our weekly look politics, discusses the hotly-debated topic of medicinal cannabis.
It comes after National Party leader Simon Bridges confirmed they would be pulling support for the Government's medicinal cannabis bill, and put forward their own member's bill, which will only go through Parliament if picked from the ballot.
"You guys [referring to National] had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue," said reporter Benedict Collins.
He said it was hard to see it as any more "than a stunt" and that it was disappointing to see this carry-on, especially for those suffering and in need of medicinal cannabis.
Mr Bridges denied that it was a stunt in a press conference.
National's bill proposes a licensing regime and approval for medicinal cannabis products in the way medicine is approved by Metsafe.
A jury have retired to consider whether Cory Scott Jefferies is guilty of killing Kim Richmond, his partner of 26 years.
Justice Fitzgerald summarised the facts of the case at the High Court in Hamilton.
Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.
Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.
Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.
The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Jefferies traveling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.
He then travelled home at walking pace.
Jefferies admits causing Ms Richmond’s death, but says it was unintentional.
A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.
Her family and friends are wearing red roses at court, her favourite flower.