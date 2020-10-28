TODAY |

Chainsaw-wielding vandal chops down eight pohutukawa trees on Auckland street

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland police are looking for information after a chainsaw-wielding vandal cut down eight mature pohutukawa trees on a main road in what is being described as an alcohol-fuelled incident.

A row of mature miniature pohutakawa trees which were cut down by a man with a chainsaw in Karaka, Auckland. Source: NZ Police

Police said they were called to Harbourside Drive in Karaka at about 6.48pm on Sunday after reports of a man cutting down the trees with a chainsaw.

When police arrived, the man and his associates had left, with the downed trees lying across the footpath.

The trees were mature miniature pohutukawa that had been growing on the street for many years.

Inspector Tony Wakelin said residents had told police that the offender had been in one of two cars in the area before the incident, with the occupants of those cars seen drinking.

Police have asked residents to check their CCTV footage, if available, to try to get the details of those vehicles.

Anyone with information can get in touch with Papakura Police by calling 105, and information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

