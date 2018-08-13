'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

Four people have been injured, one critically, following a three-car crash in South Auckland this morning.

Two people have received serious injuries and another has received moderate injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.



Emergency services were called to the scene on Kingseat Road, Kingseat, just before 10am.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kingseat Road, Kingseat, just before 10am. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Several occupants remain trapped in vehicles after the incident, and two of the vehicles involved in the crash have gone down a bank.

Diversions are in place at Kingseat and Irwin Roads, and Kingseat and Glenbrook Roads.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.