TODAY |

CEO of Auckland's Watercare resigns from $775,000 job as city struggles through drought

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chief Executive of Auckland's Watercare, Raveen Jaduram, has resigned today.

Raveen Jaduram Source: 1 NEWS

Watercare has confirmed that Mr Jaduram will step down from the role as head of Auckland's water infrastructure, which was the highest-paid management job in all of the Super City.

He steps down as the Auckland region continues to struggle through the most severe drought in its history, with restrictions in place and dam levels at record lows for this time of year.

The salary paid to Mr Jaduram, $775,000 per year, also came under fire earlier this year, with Auckland Mayor Phil Goff saying no one on the ratepayer payroll should be getting more than the Chief Executive of the Council itself. 

In 2019, his salary rose from $605,000 to $775,000.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two Auckland men pass police checkpoint to go to Hamilton casino amid Level 3 restrictions
2
First two winners of Lotto's $50m draw come forward - 'Very deserving family'
3
CEO of Auckland's Watercare resigns from $775,000 job as city struggles through drought
4
What Aucklanders can and can't do under Covid-19 Alert Level 3
5
Staff at Auckland Pak'nSave told Covid-19 case visited their store
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Election date moved to October 17, PM announces - 'Gives all parties a fair shot'

Full video: Jacinda Ardern announces general election will be moved to October 17
00:34

First two winners of Lotto's $50m draw come forward - 'Very deserving family'

Two Auckland men pass police checkpoint to go to Hamilton casino amid Level 3 restrictions