CEO of Auckland's Watercare resigns from $775,000 job as city struggles through drought

The Chief Executive of Auckland's Watercare, Raveen Jaduram, has resigned today.

Raveen Jaduram Source: 1 NEWS

Watercare has confirmed that Mr Jaduram will step down from the role as head of Auckland's water infrastructure, which was the highest-paid management job in all of the Super City.

He steps down as the Auckland region continues to struggle through the most severe drought in its history, with restrictions in place and dam levels at record lows for this time of year.

The salary paid to Mr Jaduram, $775,000 per year, also came under fire earlier this year, with Auckland Mayor Phil Goff saying no one on the ratepayer payroll should be getting more than the Chief Executive of the Council itself.