TODAY |

Centre set up to help needy families in Canterbury, needing support themselves

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

A centre set up for Canterbury families having a rough time to drop their children off to is struggling itself without much-needed funding.

Cholmondeley Children’s Centre Chief Executive Arron Perriam says they don't like asking for help, but need donations in order to keep helping needy families in the region.

About 500 children throughout the year, and up to 15 at one time, pass through the doors at Cholmondeley Children’s Centre in Christchurch.

The centre was set up to help families in times of stress or trauma, when parents need a break from their children.

The 24/7 residential respite care and emergency accommodation looks after children aged 3 to 12, for reasons including a sick parent in hospital, trauma in the family, or solo parents just needing a break.

But Cholmondeley's experiencing a tough time themselves - they need donations in order to keep the service running for needy families.

So, the organsation has launched their first ever awareness month called ‘Little Gems’.

"We have to raise $2.3 million and the reality is we're sitting with a significant financial deficit this year. But we can't whinge about that, we've got to take action and do what we can to continue to raise money and do what we can to do the work we do," Mr Perriam says.

"If people can give a little, give once or they can give regularly, we would welcome them to partner with us in our work with the children.

"The children that come here are the little gems of our Canterbury family, the Canterbury community has been through a lot in the last decade."

Cholmondeley’s street appeal will be happening tomorrow and Saturday. People can also donate at their website.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Cholmondeley Children’s Centre are now asking for a little help themselves. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Christchurch and Canterbury
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party
    2
    Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.
    Local iwi concerned over 'irreversible harm' to Whakatane aquifer after Chinese water bottling plant granted consent
    3
    The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
    Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
    4
    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
    Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
    5
    TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says the Destiny Church leader could be a “political power”.
    Jessica Mutch McKay: Man Up programme could be driver behind Brian Tamaki's new political party plans
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Farmers retail staff wanting better pay conditions walk off the job in Auckland
    02:16

    'We share the same issues' - Area schools vote to join largest nationwide teachers' strike
    03:02
    The standing down comes after Speaker Trevor Mallard today claimed a rapist was still working in Parliament.

    Parliament's power imbalances make it harder to report bullying - MP

    Hutt to Wellington coastal walk and cycle pathway designs unveiled