Central Otago winery loses 'world's southernmost vineyard' title to Argentina

It’s been the world’s southernmost vineyard for nearly 40 years, growing grapes in challenging conditions and succeeding where others have failed.

But it's a title that will soon be gone for good, with a new vineyard 33km south of Black Ridge winery in Central Otago, to soon take its title.

"It’s a pity, it’s a pity for Alexandra," Central Otago vineyard book author Ric Oram says.

Despite losing the title on several occasions, Black Ridge stood firm, as others eventually failed under trying weather conditions.

The new record holder though has slightly different conditions to work with. The vineyard is not just down the road, but across the globe in Argentina.

"Welcome to the club," new owner Joss Purbrick says.

The title will officially change hands on March 17, when the Argentinian-based company open their bottles at a wine fair in Germany.

Black Ridge original owner Verdun Burgess is sad to see the title go, but knows there’s one thing the overseas company can’t claim.

"He will never be able to grow cabernet," Oram says with a grin.