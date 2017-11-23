 

Central Otago scorcher as tourist town Cromwell hits 33 degrees

Summer has arrived early in Central Otago, with Cromwell reaching a record-high temperature today.

NIWA scientists say today was one of the top 10 hottest November days in New Zealand history.
The mercury hit a sweltering 33.3 degrees at 4.00pm, according to scientists at National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

It's the equal tenth-hottest temperature ever recorded in New Zealand for the month of November.

Despite that , Cromwell locals say Lake Dunstan was too chilly for a dip as it's yet to warm up from a cool winter.

The Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade says it didn't attend any weather-related callouts, despite the soaring temperature.

NIWA's records show November has been a dry month across the board, with Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland tracking for some of their driest months since as early as 1863.

Kiwis across the country will know what their summer should look like when the full NIWA outlook for December to February comes out next week.

