Central Otago scorcher as tourist town Cromwell hits 33 degrees

Summer has arrived early in Central Otago, with Cromwell reaching a record-high temperature today.

The mercury hit a sweltering 33.3 degrees at 4.00pm, according to scientists at National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

It's the equal tenth-hottest temperature ever recorded in New Zealand for the month of November.

Despite that , Cromwell locals say Lake Dunstan was too chilly for a dip as it's yet to warm up from a cool winter.

The Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade says it didn't attend any weather-related callouts, despite the soaring temperature.

NIWA's records show November has been a dry month across the board, with Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland tracking for some of their driest months since as early as 1863.