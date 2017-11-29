Central Otago residents told to observe speed limits as town recovers from flooding

Breaking News
No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake
Source:
Police are asking for motorists to be cautious and follow speed reductions following the flooding on Sunday in Otago.
Repairs are currently being made in Roxburgh after flash floods caused damaged to the town.
Stage Highway 8 is affected and detours are in place.
The highway is closed from Millers Flat to Roxburgh Hydro Dam.
Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk said drivers need to slow down on the detour roads for the safety of themselves and contractors working on the repairs.
Speed can also kick up dust, affecting vision for all drivers.
Sergeant Kerrisk said the community is working well together to "get our lives back to normal".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news