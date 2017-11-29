 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Central Otago residents told to observe speed limits as town recovers from flooding

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are asking for motorists to be cautious and follow speed reductions following the flooding on Sunday in Otago. 

Water was cut off and the Otago town's sewage system was shut down after bad weather at the weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

Repairs are currently being made in Roxburgh after flash floods caused damaged to the town. 

Stage Highway 8 is affected and detours are in place. 

The highway is closed from Millers Flat to Roxburgh Hydro Dam. 

Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours.
Source: 1 NEWS

Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk said drivers need to slow down on the detour roads for the safety of themselves and contractors working on the repairs. 

Speed can also kick up dust, affecting vision for all drivers. 

A dumping on Sunday caused widespread damage yesterday in Roxburgh, with dozens of homes swamped by mud.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sergeant Kerrisk said the community is working well together to "get our lives back to normal".

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Power head Abe Wharewaka, who was a fan of motorbikes and American cars, poses next to one of his cars.

Black Power gang lord Abe Wharewaka laid to rest today in Auckland

00:16
2
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

00:39
3
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

00:18
4
The PM says she has some "really important questions" for the British pop star before we can think about his citizenship request.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's citizenship test for Ed Sheeran: 'Do you like Pineapple Lumps?'

00:15
5
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

01:57
The warm weather is putting a strain on the water supply, with a sprinkler ban already in place.

Wellington enjoys third driest November on record - but it's not all good news

Last year 240mm of rain fell in November, but this time around, there's been just 17mm.

00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

05:48
Mr Seymour, author of the End of Life Choice Bill, debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance, which opposes euthanasia.

'It's happening anyway' - David Seymour says assisted dying bill would bring safety and dignity to families

Mr Seymour debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance.

00:33
The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.

00:39
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 