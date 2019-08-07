TODAY |

Central Otago man arrested over accusation he coughed on woman out for walk

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested over an accusation he coughed on a woman while out for a walk in Alexandra.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

According to Central Otago police, the incident occurred on Alexandra Bridge last Thursday.  

The 21-year-old is set to appear in the Queenstown District Court today, charged with obstruction of a medical officer. 

A police spokesperson says the type of behaviour is not to be tolerated. 

If convicted, the man could face a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $4000 fine. 

