Central Otago man arrested over accusation he coughed on woman out for walk

A man has been arrested over an accusation he coughed on a woman while out for a walk in Alexandra.

According to Central Otago police, the incident occurred on Alexandra Bridge last Thursday.

The 21-year-old is set to appear in the Queenstown District Court today, charged with obstruction of a medical officer.

A police spokesperson says the type of behaviour is not to be tolerated.