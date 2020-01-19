TODAY |

Central Otago farmer comes up with simple idea to help firefighters in an emergency

Source:  1 NEWS

A Central Otago farmer has attached a fire hose fitting to his irrigation system, meaning firefighters would be able to source water more quickly in an emergency.

By simply attaching a firehose fitting to his irrigation system, James Russell hopes he could help save lives. Source: 1 NEWS

It's a simple idea that could save lives and property.

In the region at this time of year, the grass is brown, the sun is hot and the firefighters are ready.

Farmer James Russell says it's not a matter of 'if' - they know fires are coming.

"We generally get into January, February, and we start holding our breath," he told 1 NEWS.

But stopping them is tough, something's that led to his new installation.

It's just like a fire hydrant you'd find in any main town, with a hose fitting, a tap handle and a water supply.

Otago Regional Councillor Gary Kelliher says it'll help make the areas safer.

"Especially what we're seeing with climate change now and weather events are more extreme," he says.

"We're getting dryer seasons, dryer summers [and the] wind is stronger."

The region has experienced several large fires over the decades, with a 1999 blaze near Alexandra remaining one of the worst.

"It was devastating," Mr Russell says.

"Three-thousand hectares went up in one night and it was just that ability to get water to those places that needed it."

Those on the frontline think the new fitting is a game-changer.

"The fact that we could probably fill a tanker in minutes opposed to 20 minutes to half an hour... or the fact we wouldn't have to be gone so long, it would make a significant difference," firefighter Mark Reid told 1 NEWS.

Mayor Tim Cadogan is hopeful more farmers will start installing them.

"I think this is an idea that's going to spread like wildfire, if you excuse the pun."

Installing them is simple and costs just a few hundred dollars.

"We're the driest district in New Zealand and we're all looking across the Tasman, thinking of the horrors happening there... so it just gives us a significant level of security," Mr Cadogan says.

